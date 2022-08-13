Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan was named Bangladesh Twenty20 international captain.

This comes after he gave up a deal with a betting site in response to an order from the BCB.

Shakib replaces wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan as Bangladesh’s T20 captain.

The all-around player will lead the team at the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the World Cup in Australia.

“Shakib realised his mistake,” Jalal Yunus, the head of cricket operations for the BCB, told reporters as he announced the decision.

“He is a very important player for us.”

This month, Shakib announced a partnership with Betwinner News, a website run by a gambling company on the island of Curacao in the Dutch Caribbean.

He said it was the “one and only source of sports news” on his social media pages.

Gambling is against the law in Bangladesh, so he had to back out of the deal. The BCB president, Nazmul Hassan, gave him a choice between the national team and Betwinner, and he had to pick one.

In 21 T20Is, Shakib led Bangladesh to seven wins and 14 losses. In 2019, he was banned for two years, with one of those years suspended, because he didn’t record corrupt approaches.

Nurul was kept on the Asia Cup team even though he had surgery on a finger in Singapore last week. This was done in the hope that he would be healthy by the time the tournament starts in Dubai on August 27.

“His stitches will be removed on August 21. Hopefully, the result will be positive,” said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Asia Cup runner-up three times In Group B, Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Two teams will move on to the next round.

Mushfiqur Rahim, the team’s former captain, also came back after being rested for the T20 series in Zimbabwe. That was the first time Bangladesh lost a series to the hosts.

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain was given a spot in the T20 team for the first time after doing well in Tests and ODIs. Batsman Sabbir Rahman and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin also came back after a long time away.

Before going to Australia for the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will play in a tournament with the host country and Pakistan in New Zealand in October.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed

