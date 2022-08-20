Shan Masood receives an offer he could not refuse

In-structure opening player Shan Masood has ruled against.

Expanding his agreement with Derbyshire County for next season.

Shan Masood has been in one of the star entertainers in province cricket this season in the wake of aggregating 1,774 runs for Derbyshire.

As indicated by a private channel, the left-hander got a superior proposal from an anonymous opponent district side.

Derbyshire had postponed “an essentially superior proposition” yet that wasn’t sufficient to persuade Masood.

Head of cricket Mickey Arthur added that Derbyshire “couldn’t match the proposition” from the other province.

“Bringing Shan to Derbyshire was my priority when joining the club last winter,” Arthur continued. “He’s shown the performances I knew he was capable of in county cricket and we’ve been keen to extend his deal since very early on in the season.

“The other county set their stall out to bring in Shan and while it is of course disappointing to lose a player of his calibre, I and everyone at the club wish him the very best for the future.”

In the interim, Masood likewise conceded that leaving Derbyshire was a difficult choice for him.

“Derbyshire is a great club with a very positive outlook and inclusive culture,” said Masood. “Under Mickey’s project I see the group challenging for trophies and reaching greater heights in the very near future.”

