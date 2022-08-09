Shehroze Kashif of Pakistan reached the top of 8,035-meter Gasherbrum-II.

The youngest climber to complete nine peaks higher than 8,000 metres.

Shehroze Kashif arrived at the culmination of Gasherbrum II — the world’s thirteenth most noteworthy pinnacle — at around 9:00am (PST).

Shehroze Kasfig broke UK’s Adriana Brownlee’s record in under a month.

The 20-year-old Pakistani climber outperformed England’s kid Brownlee’s record of being the most youthful to culmination 9 pinnacles of over 8,000m.

Adriana contacted her ninth top on July 20, after effectively scaling the Broad Peak in Pakistan.

Brownlee later proceeded to turn into the most youthful to climb 10 pinnacles of over 8,000m when she arrived at on top of K2 on July 30.

Shehroze is additionally prone to outperform this record very soon as, as per his group, subsequent to plunging from Gasherbrum II, the Pakistani mountain climber will eye getting over Gasherbrum I — the eleventh most elevated top on the planet at 8,080m.

The youthful Pakistani mountain climber had before scaled Nanga Parbat this year on July 5. Recently, he arrived at on top of Mt Makalu, Mt Lhotse and Mt Kanchenjunga in Nepal in under a month.

In 2021, he had summited Mt Everest, K2 and Manaslu. His most memorable 8,000m ascension was in 2019 when he arrived at on top of Broad Peak.

Shehroze Kashif is looking at to turn into the most youthful climber on the planet to highest point each of the 14 pinnacles of over 8,000m. Adriana Brownlee of England, who is a year senior than Shehroze is likewise pursuing a similar record.

Shehroze likewise settled on a voice decision to his dad Kashif Salman from the highest point of Gasherbrum-II declaring the progress of his campaign.

