Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Shoaib Akhtar: Video message after knee surgery
Shoaib Akhtar: Video message after knee surgery

Shoaib Akhtar: Video message after knee surgery

Articles
Advertisement
Shoaib Akhtar: Video message after knee surgery

Shoaib Akhtar: Video message after knee surgery

Advertisement
  • Former speedster of the Pakistan cricket crew Shoaib Akhtar has shared.
  • Video message for fans from his medical clinic bed in Australia subsequent.
  • Going through a fractional knee substitution medical procedure.
Advertisement

Shoaib Akhtar told his fans he was out of activity theater and that five to six-drawn out a medical procedure, finished on the two his knees.

Instagram Video:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

Advertisement

 

He said he is in torment and simply needs bunches of petitions. “I trust this is my last a medical procedure since I am in torment,” he said.

The previous quick bowler said that even following 11 years of retirement, he is still in torment. “I might have played 4 or 5 additional years, yet I knew whether I did, I would wind up in a wheelchair, so I expressed farewell to cricket,” he said.

Shoaib Akhtar further said that the state of his bones is a direct result of the quick bowling he did during his cricket profession.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)


Yet, the cricket legend said it didn’t make any difference and that he did everything for Pakistan. “In the event that I get an opportunity, I would rehash it,” he said.

Pakistan’s unbelievable bowler had before shared another video message pre-medical procedure in which he had shared he had gone through five comparable medical procedures, however it was all “worth the effort” as playing for Pakistan as a quick bowler implied an extraordinary arrangement to him.

Advertisement

Also Read

Naveen keeps streak alive as Pakistan’s suffers defeat
Naveen keeps streak alive as Pakistan’s suffers defeat

Indian grappler Naveen won the gold award in the Men's Freestyle. 74kg...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL Schedule 2023, 8th Match - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 8, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 8th Match - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 8, Fixtures, Venues
PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IU Match 7
PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IU Match 7
PSL 2023: Islamabad United won toss and chose to attack first
PSL 2023: Islamabad United won toss and chose to attack first
PSL Schedule 2023, 7th Match - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 7, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 7th Match - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 7, Fixtures, Venues
Imad Wasim stated hope that Kings will advance to PSL playoffs
Imad Wasim stated hope that Kings will advance to PSL playoffs
Carlos Alcaraz advance to Argentina Open semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz advance to Argentina Open semifinals
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story