Shoaib Akhtar: Video message after knee surgery

Naveen keeps streak alive as Pakistan’s suffers defeat
Indian grappler Naveen won the gold award in the Men's Freestyle. 74kg...
Shoaib Akhtar told his fans he was out of activity theater and that five to six-drawn out a medical procedure, finished on the two his knees.
Instagram Video:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
He said he is in torment and simply needs bunches of petitions. “I trust this is my last a medical procedure since I am in torment,” he said.
The previous quick bowler said that even following 11 years of retirement, he is still in torment. “I might have played 4 or 5 additional years, yet I knew whether I did, I would wind up in a wheelchair, so I expressed farewell to cricket,” he said.
Shoaib Akhtar further said that the state of his bones is a direct result of the quick bowling he did during his cricket profession.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Yet, the cricket legend said it didn’t make any difference and that he did everything for Pakistan. “In the event that I get an opportunity, I would rehash it,” he said.
Pakistan’s unbelievable bowler had before shared another video message pre-medical procedure in which he had shared he had gone through five comparable medical procedures, however it was all “worth the effort” as playing for Pakistan as a quick bowler implied an extraordinary arrangement to him.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.