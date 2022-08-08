Shoaib Akhtar: Video message after knee surgery

Former speedster of the Pakistan cricket crew Shoaib Akhtar has shared.

Video message for fans from his medical clinic bed in Australia subsequent.

Going through a fractional knee substitution medical procedure.

Shoaib Akhtar told his fans he was out of activity theater and that five to six-drawn out a medical procedure, finished on the two his knees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

He said he is in torment and simply needs bunches of petitions. “I trust this is my last a medical procedure since I am in torment,” he said.

The previous quick bowler said that even following 11 years of retirement, he is still in torment. “I might have played 4 or 5 additional years, yet I knew whether I did, I would wind up in a wheelchair, so I expressed farewell to cricket,” he said.

Shoaib Akhtar further said that the state of his bones is a direct result of the quick bowling he did during his cricket profession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)



Yet, the cricket legend said it didn’t make any difference and that he did everything for Pakistan. “In the event that I get an opportunity, I would rehash it,” he said.

Pakistan’s unbelievable bowler had before shared another video message pre-medical procedure in which he had shared he had gone through five comparable medical procedures, however it was all “worth the effort” as playing for Pakistan as a quick bowler implied an extraordinary arrangement to him.

