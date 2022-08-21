Shoaib Malik gets angry during KPL match

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik flew off the handle.

During the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) match on Saturday.

Shoaib Malik sacked the honor for player of the match for his brilliant performance as he played a red hot appearance of 35 runs in 16 balls.

Advertisement

With the assistance of two fours and as a large number.

The off-spinner likewise got the significant wicket of opener Sharjeel Khan, while surrendering 11 runs in two overs.

The episode, where Malik should be visible reprimanding his colleagues, occurred during the sixteenth over of the game between Mirpur Royals and Jammu Janbaz, when the match was uniformly ready.

Never saw Shoaib Malik that angry on field. He almost scold his teammates of Mirpur Royals.#KPL2022 #KheloAazadiSe pic.twitter.com/2XVYTc8JOt — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) August 20, 2022

Advertisement

Be that as it may, Malik’s Royals dominated the competition subsequent to dominating the game by 12 runs. Janbaz were limited to 160/8 while pursuing an objective of 173 runs.

All-rounder Shahid Afridi’s speedy fire 21-ball 37 was adequately not to get Janbaz over the line.

Royals are right now top of the table subsequent to collecting six focuses, with three dominates in five matches. They are one point in front of Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Overseas Warriors and Muzaffarabad Tigers — who all have five focuses each.

Kotli Lions and Jammu Janbaz are put at the fifth and 6th position, individually, with three focuses each.

The competition has been seriously impacted by downpour in Muzaffarabad, with three matches currently deserted.

Advertisement

The last of the occasion will be played on August 26.