Shoaib Malik says he knows who can help Pakistan win

Pakistan loses match against India in Asia Cup 2022.

Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Wasim watched the match.

Shoaib Malik reached Dubai to support Team Green.

Shoaib Malik recorded a video from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where he was seeing the super charged match.

Referencing what was missing today.

“I think we are missing one person on the field today and that is…” he said and then panned the camera towards Shaheen Shah Afridi.

As it seems like Pakistan has neglected to keep up with its last record to overcoming India, people watching are currently expecting a marvel to save the Men dressed in Green from losing against their most despised rivals India in T20 Asia Cup 2022.

While everyone is occupied with their examination, previous cricketers are additionally sharing their interpretation of the present exhibition.

It seems like fans as well as missed the pacer who gave a difficult stretch to the Indian opening request in the last experience in October 2021.

