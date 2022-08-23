Shubman Gill commits maiden hundred to please father

India’s Shubman Gill committed his maiden hundred to his dad.

Subsequent to getting “educated” by him for coming up short prior.

Game dominating 130 in the third one-dayer against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill hundred got India’s 3-0 series clear on Monday and the 22-year-old was likewise decreed player-of-the-series.

For the 245 runs he collected in three matches.

“This one is for my dad as he has been my primary coach,” Gill said after India’s nervy 13-run victory.

“I got a bit of schooling day before yesterday when I was out on 33. So this is for him.”

“My heart was beating when I got into the 90s. I had got out in the 90s thrice before and never got a hundred in international cricket. It’s always special to get a hundred.”

Gill hit 15 fours and a six in his thump and changed his bat subsequent to finishing his fifty.

Advertisement

“I was just trying to minimise my dot-ball percentage. If you look at my innings, I didn’t try to hit the ball. I just tried to time and tried to pick the gaps as much as possible.”

“The bat was pretty good and that’s why I changed it after my fifty as I wanted to save it.”

Partner Axar Patel appreciated Gill’s generally sans risk amassing of runs.

“He doesn’t play many dot balls, that is his biggest positive,” spin-bowling all-rounder Patel said.

“He keeps taking ones and twos and then converts the bad balls into boundaries. He plays spin very well.

“When there are five fielders in the circle in the middle overs, he uses sweep and reverse-sweep well to keep getting boundaries.”

Advertisement

Also Read Caroline Garcia goes from Cincinnati qualifier to champion Caroline Garcia covered a drawn out week by beating Petra Kvitova. 6-2... Advertisement