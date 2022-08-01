South Africa, Australian women wins Gold in Rugby at CWG 2022

In Coventry, South Africa defeated the Olympic champions.

Fiji 31-7 to win the men’s rugby sevens gold medal.

South Africa jumped out to an early 17-0 lead thanks to tries from Muller du Plessis, JC Pretorius, and Shaun Williams in the first half.

After the break, Du Plessis added a second, and Mfundo Ndhlovu sealed a convincing win after Fiji captain Waisea Nacuqu had managed a consolation goal.

In the women’s final, Australia defeated Fiji 22-12 thanks in part to two tries from Faith Nathan. Australia won its first women’s rugby Commonwealth gold after taking home the silver four years prior in the Gold Coast.

Both the men’s and women’s bronze medals went to New Zealand, while Australia and Canada were left empty-handed. There were no medal matches involving any of the home nations.

Samoa overcame a 19-14 deficit to win 24-19, forcing Scotland’s men to settle for sixth place. To finish eighth, England defeated Uganda 31-17, with Jamie Adamson scoring a hat-trick. In the women’s fifth-place playoff, England defeated Scotland 29-5 thanks to two goals from Grace Compton.

