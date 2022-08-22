South Africa recalled scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and winger Warrick Gelant to snap 9 year winless record in Australia

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber brings Faf de Klerk and Warrick Gelant back into his team.

Australia will announce their team for Saturday’s match against South Africa on Thursday.

South Africa brought back scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and winger Warrick Gelant on Monday. These were the only changes to the starting team as they try to end a nine-year losing streak in Australia.

The world champions are going into Saturday’s match at Adelaide Oval after losing at home to New Zealand 35-23. In the first match of the Rugby Championship, they beat the All Blacks 26-10.

Australia will also run out after a loss. A week after beating Argentina 41-26, they were humiliated 48-17 by Argentina. On Thursday, the Wallabies will announce their team.

“This is a very important clash for us to set the tone for our Rugby Championship tour and we feel that continuity in selection is important to build momentum in our campaign,” said head coach Jacques Nienaber.

De Klerk is back after missing the second All Blacks Test because of a concussion. He will replace Jaden Hendrikse and get his 40th cap, while Jesse Kriel is replaced by Racing 92 flyer Gelant.

This season, the Springboks have had trouble on the right wing. Their first choice, Cheslin Kolbe, broke his jaw against Wales last month.

The Toulon speedster won’t be able to play again until the last game of the southern hemisphere tournament, which is on September 24 in Durban against Argentina.

He was replaced by Kurt-Lee Arendse for the first New Zealand Test, but he got sent off and was banned for four internationals. Kriel took over for the second fight, but he was hurt after only 10 minutes.

“Warrick was in good form for the DHL Stormers earlier this season and he has been working hard at training, so we thought it would be good to give him a run on the wing,” said Nienaber.

“Faf, meanwhile, is back from concussion and his experience will be important in this game.”

Nienaber made three changes to the bench, which now has three forwards and five backs. Herschel Jantjies was replaced by Jaden Hendrikse. Willie le Roux and Jasper Wiese won’t be able to play, so Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn will cover the back.

The Springboks haven’t had much luck hunting in Australia. They’ve lost six of the last seven Tests on the home turf of the Wallabies and tied the other.

They haven’t won in Australia since 2013. The Adelaide Test and the Sydney match, which is a week later, give them two chances to break the streak.

Damian Willemse; Warrick Gelant, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche

Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Elton Jantjies, and Frans Steyn came in as replacements for the injured players.

