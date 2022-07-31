South Africa wins men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold

South Africa defeated Fiji in the men’s rugby sevens final.

New Zealand won the bronze.

Scotland finished 6th.

In Coventry, South Africa defeated Olympic champions Fiji 31-7 to win the men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold.

Muller du Plessis, JC Pretorius, and Shaun Williams scored touchdowns in the first half to give South Africa a 17-0 lead.

After Fiji’s captain Waisea Nacuqu had scored a consolation goal, Du Plessis added a second run and Mfundo Ndhlovu sealed an easy victory for South Africa.

Faith Nathan scored two of the four tries in Australia’s 22-12 triumph over Fiji.

It was Australia’s first Commonwealth gold medal in rugby after capturing silver on home soil on the Gold Coast four years earlier.

New Zealand won the bronze medal in both the men’s and women’s competitions, while Australia and Canada were left empty-handed.

The Scotland men finished in sixth place when Samoa overcame a 19-14 deficit to win 24-19.

England defeated Uganda 31-17 to place eighth, with Jamie Adamson scoring a hat-trick in the victory.

In the women’s fifth-place play-off, England defeated Scotland 29-5 behind two touchdowns from Grace Compton.