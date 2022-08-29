Advertisement
South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence won European Masters at Crans-Montana

South Africa's Thriston Lawrence won European Masters at Crans-Montana

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence won European Masters at Crans-Montana

Thriston Lawrence

  • Thriston Lawrence of South Africa beat Matt Wallace in a playoff to win the European Masters.
  • Richard Mansell of England led the rest of the competition by two shots after missing out on the playoff.
On Sunday, the opening hole of a play-off between Thriston Lawrence of South Africa and Matt Wallace of the United Kingdom decided who would win the European Masters.

Despite making a double bogey on the fifth hole, Lawrence started the exciting final round three strokes ahead of his opponent and was two shots ahead with five holes to play after making three birdies and one bogey.

After making four birdies, Wallace moved into a tie for first place with Thriston after the latter made a bogey on the 16th hole. Both golfers finished with identical scores of 18 under par.

After England’s Wallace made a three-putt on the first extra hole, Lawrence was able to claim his second victory of the year on the DP World Tour, which is played on the European circuit.

“There’s so much history going around this event, all the past champions, so can’t wait to get my hands on that trophy,” said Lawrence, winner of the Joburg Open last November.

Richard Mansell of England led the rest of the competition by two shots after missing out on the play-off. Scott Jamieson of Scotland, Antoine Rozner of France, and Jorge Campillo of Spain tied for fourth place with a score of 15 under par.

