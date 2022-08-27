Sridharan Sriram says he is clear about his job with Bangladesh

Sridharan Sriram said he has clearness regarding his job.

Bangladesh squad after the previous India all-rounder.

Was actually placed responsible for the Twenty20 squad.

Sridharan Sriram said it was a “fantastic move” to bring back star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as the chief of the Twenty20 crew.

“I respected him as an opponent and it’s so heartening to see his view on the T20 game. It’s so modern, it was so refreshing, and we were on the same page.”

After his six-year spell as aide mentor with the Australia men group finished last month, Sriram was designated specialized advisor of the Bangladesh Twenty20 side in front of the group’s Asia Cup crusade in the United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh lead trainer Russell Domingo isn’t going with the group to the UAE and hypothesis was overflowing that the South African would leave in the wake of being sidelined.

Domingo has suppressed those “tales” and said he was anticipating assisting the group with working on in different organizations.

“I am very clear about my role here,” Sriram, who is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s coaching staff in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said in his first media interaction since taking up the job on Thursday.

“My job is to basically work with the captain, the team director and the skill coaches, bringing all three components together and use my T20 experience of IPL and Australia and bring a strategy where we can use our resources properly.”

Bangladesh start their Group B crusade against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Bangladesh start their Group B crusade against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Tuesday.