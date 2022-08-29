Steve Stricker claimed The Ally Challenge title at Warwick Hills

Steve Stricker wins The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills.

This is his second win on the PGA Tour Champions this season.

Jeff Maggert was third with 13 under.

Advertisement

Steve Stricker won The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills on Sunday. This was his second win on the PGA Tour Champions this season and his ninth overall.

The 55-year-old Stricker finished with a 5-under 67 and beat Brett Quigley by one stroke. He did this by making four straight birdies after making a bogey on the 12th hole.

“I didn’t play that well early on and I told [wife/caddie] Nicki, I’m like, `We’ve just got to be patient and just keep plugging along,'” Stricker said. “It was a little bit different day, it was windy, it was a little bit harder, I thought.

“Then I had that stretch of four holes where I made four in a row and that was the difference. I just kept plugging.”

Stricker won because Jerry Kelly, a player from Madison, Wisconsin, helped him with his putting.

Advertisement

“It’s about time he helps me,” Stricker said. “You know, I help him all the time. No, seriously, him and Nicki got me on the putting green after the first round. I didn’t putt very good the first round and they noticed a couple things. Jerry got right in there, he helped me. He knows my putting stroke as much as I know his, so we help each other and he came through for me this time. I owe him this one because all of a sudden it clicked and I was off and running.”

Stricker also won the big Regions Tradition tournament in Alabama in the month of May.

Quigley’s score was 68.

After a 65, Jeff Maggert was third with 13 under.

Scott Dunlap (71) and Padraig Harrington (66), who led the second round, tied for fourth at 12 under. Last week in upstate New York, Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Advertisement

Also Read Rory McIlroy rallied from 6 strokes down in final round to win his third FedEx Cup title Beats Scottie Scheffler and Im Sung-jae to claim $18 million top prize....