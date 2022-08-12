Suleman, Nazeerullah gone missing after Commonwealth Games

Two Pakistani fighters have disappeared in Britain.

After the finish of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A group official told neighborhood media Thursday.

Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan neglected to appear for the group’s booked flight, Pakistan Boxing Federation Secretary Nasir Tang said.

“Later we got to realize that they had left the competitors’ town without taking their identifications from us,” he said.

Pakistan sports authorities say they will research the fighters’ vanishing and had cautioned British police.

Seven-time public boss Baloch contended in the welterweight classification, where he lost to Shiva Thapa of India in the principal round, while Khan got a bye prior to losing to Lewis Williams of England in the round of 16.

Pakistan won two golds, three silvers and as many bronze decorations at the Birmingham Games.

Pakistan’s best exhibition was in Wrestling and Javelin toss in which both the competitors got Gold decoration in their separate Games.



The London Police have been educated about the episode.

This isn’t the initial time Pakistanis or competitors from different nations have disappeared from a significant game in an unfamiliar well off country.

Various African competitors disappeared from a competition in Australia in 2018. In 2002, 26 competitors evaporated during the Manchester Games.

Nine competitors and a chief of Sri Lanka group likewise vanished in the wake of finishing their occasions, the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

