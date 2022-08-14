Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Inaugurates KPL Season II

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister.

Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry inaugurated second time.

The Kashmir Premier League season 2.

Advertisement

Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, President Barrister said that Kashmir Premier League was watched by 45 million individuals.

He said, “linking the inaugural function of this league with Independence Day is a great development which would strengthen the Kashmir issue.” He added that while no local events could be held in Srinagar, the management of KPL held this event in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for which the Kashmir government would fully cooperate with the Premier League management.

The brilliant opening function of the Kashmir Premier League was held at the Narul Stadium in the State city on Saturday.

On this event, Ministers Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Special Assistant for IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Asim Sharif Butt, Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, Premier League President Arif Malik, Tuqeer Subhan, Hiday Hussain Shahid secretaries and others were likewise present.

Boss Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar said that the KPL would be communicated real time in many nations. He added 37 Kashmiri players were additionally remembered for KPL and 2 Kashmiri players were playing in each match.

“This occasion will additionally fortify the rugged obligation of the Kashmiri nation with Pakistan and the players of Azad Kashmir will get an amazing chance to play with the large players of the world,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read Deshaun Watson: Browns QB openly apologizes for first time Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday. Expressed remorse and for the... Advertisement