Takahiro Sekine says Red Diamonds would target Jeonbuk Motors in Asian Champions League semi-final

Takahiro Sekine says Urawa will attack Jeonbuk Motors in the Asian Champions League semi-final.

Red Diamonds have scored 15 goals in their last three games, across all competitions.

The match will take place in Saitama on Thursday.

Advertisement

Midfielder Takahiro Sekine said on Wednesday that Red Diamonds will go on the attack in their Asian Champions League semi-final against a Jeonbuk Motors team that is not in good shape.

Urawa has scored 15 goals in their last three games, across all competitions. On Monday, they beat BG Pathum United 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Urawa will have the advantage of playing at home when they face K League team Jeonbuk on Thursday. The match will take place in Saitama, and Sekine hopes that Urawa will put on another exciting show for their passionate fans.

“We want to attack them before they get the chance to attack us,” the 27-year-old told reporters.

“I’m really looking forward to it and we don’t have any intention of losing, so we will give it everything we’ve got.”

Urawa is trying to win its third AFC Champions League title. The team has already won the top club competition in Asia twice, in 2007 and 2017.

Advertisement

In contrast to Urawa’s message of confidence, Jeonbuk are running out of energy as they head into the last-four match.

They had to play extra time in the round of 16 last week, and they had to do it again when they beat Vissel Kobe 3-1 on Monday. Both of those games were in Saitama.

“It’s been a difficult situation and I appreciate the players,” said the South Korean side’s manager Kim Sang-sik.

“Because we played two games with extra-time the players are really tired and there will be problems with physical strength.

“But we have one spirit and one mind to go into this game and get the win.”

Also Read History on line as unprecedented fourth AFC Champions League crown beckons Al Hilal face Pohang Steelers in the AFC Champions League final in...