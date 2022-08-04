Tanveer Ahmed bashes Ramiz Raja for treating Karachi players unfairly; See Video

Tanveer Ahmed criticises Ramiz Raja for not noticing Karachi players were kicked out of the national team.

Tanveer says chief selector Mohammad Wasim deliberately didn’t select Karachi players.

Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel were left out of Pakistan’s ODI squad for the Netherlands tour.

Tanveer Ahmed, who used to play in Test matches, said that chief selector Mohammad Wasim deliberately didn’t select Karachi players in the national team.

Tanveer criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja in a video message posted on his Twitter account for not noticing when Karachi players were kicked off the Pakistan team.

“Ramiz Raja Sahab, if you remember, I told you that Karachi players face injustice. See, I wasn’t wrong. They are facing it again,” Tanveer brought up the fact that Saud Shakeel, who is from Karachi, was taken out of the ODI team that was going to play the Netherlands.

Saud got a fifty in all five ODIs he played before he had to rest because he had to have surgery on his nose. He made himself available, but the tour organisers didn’t choose him.

“Why Saud is facing such a behavior. A lot of dear ones got chances after coming back from injury, then why not Saud?” the former cricket player who is now an analyst asked.

“Ramiz Raja Sahab, let your ‘Yes Man’ chief selector Wasim sit with me and I will ask him about this selection. On what basis, he is doing injustice to Karachi players,” He said.

The former cricket player also tagged political leaders in Karachi and asked them to speak up for Karachi players.

Experts in cricket criticised the Pakistan team management for leaving out Shan Masood and Saud, who were in good form, from the ODI squad for the Netherlands tour.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood.

