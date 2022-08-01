The trio won the gold after defeating Australia in Lawn Bowls finals at CWG 2022 – Birmingham2022

England defeated Australia in the Lawn Bowls finals.

Chestney won silver for England in the 2014 and 2018 games.

They put themselves under pressure to surpass their limits.

Advertisement

Team England won gold in the Men’s Triples with a 14-12 victory over Australia on Monday afternoon at Victoria Park.

Hard work pays off!

Congratulations to our Commonwealth Champions on their incredible GOLD medal win🏅🏅🌟 #BringitHome pic.twitter.com/RoUtxCnG2J — Team England (@TeamEngland) August 1, 2022

Advertisement

England’s Louis Ridout, Nick Brett, and Jamie Chestney withstood a late challenge from the Gold Coast runners-up, Australia’s Barry Lester, Carl Healey, and Ben Twist, who once again had to settle for silver.

In the bronze medal match, the Wales combination of Owain Dando, Ross Owen, and Jonathan Tomlinson defeated Fiji with relative ease, 21-7.

Team England skip Chestney, who won silver and bronze at the 2014 and 2018 Games, acknowledged he became emotional after seeing his family in the crowd. He added his win didn’t give him bragging rights over his wife Natalie, who has a Commonwealth gold and two silvers.

He said: “No definitely not [no bragging rights]. I have just seen her up in the stands with my daughter and it brought a tear to my eye.

“I’ve got the set now and this one is definitely the prettiest.”

Chestney said that the players had placed a great deal of pressure on themselves, thus playing in front of a home crowd would not make a difference.

Advertisement

He said: “It was no more pressure than normal. We all put pressure on ourselves to deliver.

“We wanted a gold medal, we have trained for 18 months to get this and we’ve earned it.”

Ellen Ryan won the women’s singles with a 21-17 comeback win over Guernsey’s Lucy Beere. Malaysia’s Siti Zalina Ahmad took bronze.

Ryan, who trailed 10-2 after the eighth end, won and thanked her parents and Bowls Australia.

She said: “I’m just so happy. I’m still so speechless.

“So proud, and for my mum, she’s here supporting me, she’s been there the whole time. And dad, working at home.

Advertisement

“To everyone that’s helped me out, the whole of Australia supporting me, I don’t have any words really.

“It’s not just for me, it’s for the whole of Bowls Australia – and thank you to everyone back home.”

Also Read Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates