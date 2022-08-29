Thomas Tuchel wants to add fresh players to Chelsea before transfer window shuts

Wesley Fofana has been linked with a move from Leicester to Chelsea for £70 million.

The Frenchman missed the Blues’ 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel, the manager of Chelsea, wants to bring in more new players before the transfer window closes at the end of the week.

Chelsea is still trying hard to make a deal with Barcelona to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge. They are also trying hard to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton.

“Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when September 1 comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens,” said Tuchel. “I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be.

“Everything that matters is reality and at the moment (against Leicester) what mattered was finding a way to win.”

Before Tuesday’s game at Southampton, Tuchel said, “What will matter at Southampton is the same, find a way to win, step up individually and push the team from my side. This is what we will do no matter if players will come or not.”

