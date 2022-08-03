Tiger Woods: Not as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup group

Tiger Woods won’t be an associate at the current year’s Presidents Cup.

U.S. skipper Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and.

Webb Simpson as his last two aides for the September confrontation.

Tiger Woods, who was a playing skipper in 2019 when United States beat International group to guarantee an eighth progressive Presidents Cup.

Has shown up since experiencing serious leg wounds in a February 2020 fender bender.

Love said last November that Woods might play any part he wanted for the Presidents Cup, which is a biennial occasion that pits a 12-man group from the U.S. against global players from outside Europe.

Since getting back to contest from a solitary auto collision that almost cost him his right leg, Woods has played in three of the four majors this year.

He played in April at the Masters where he blurred throughout the end of the week and completed 47th, pulled out in torment from the PGA Championship after the third round in May, avoided the U.S. Open in June and missed the cut finally month’s British Open.

Stricker was chief of the triumphant 2017 Presidents Cup group and incorporated a 14-10-0 record north of five appearances as a player. He likewise filled in as commander of the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup group last September at Whistling Straits.

“With the ongoing standings, a considerable lot of the players in my group at Whistling Straits will contend in Charlotte and I realize all of us are eager to watch these rising stars keep on performing on a worldwide stage,” said Stricker.

Simpson, who is an individual from the Quail Hollow Club that is facilitating the occasion, will act as a chief’s colleague interestingly in the wake of ordering a 5-3-2 record while aiding the U.S. Group to triumph in 2011, 2013 and 2019.

Stricker and Simpson join Zach Johnson and Fred Couples, who were named as Love’s initial two skipper’s aides in April.

