Tom Brady returned to Buccaneers training after 11-day break

Brady hadn’t worked out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since August 11.

Coach Todd Bowles says he had no trouble getting back into the team’s training schedule.

The 45-year-old quarterback is coming back for his 23rd NFL season.

On Monday, Tom Brady went back to training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being gone for 11 days for unknown reasons.

The NFL star hadn’t worked out with the Bucs since August 11, when he took a break from camp that had been planned in advance with the team’s management.

Monday, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winner had no trouble getting back into the team’s training schedule.

“He’s very familiar with the offense, so him coming back in and us getting back to work is kind of normal,” Bowles told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ website.

“Just getting used to the heat and getting used to the guys, but he ran the offense well. Anytime you have all your guys back you feel good, you know, especially after the injury bug has hit lately. We’re happy to have him back.”

Brady is coming back for his 23rd NFL season. He decided to come back a few weeks after saying he was retiring from football in March.

On September 11, the Bucs start their NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady’s teammates said they had no doubt that the veteran would be able to pick up where he left off when he returned to training.

“Whatever time they said that he was going to be out I knew whenever it was his time to come back he was going to come back,” linebacker Lavonte David said.

“Tom is a competitor, he’s a team guy, and there was no doubt in our minds at all that he was going to be back on time.”

