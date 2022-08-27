Tom Brady will participate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason finale

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said that every healthy player will play against the Colts.

This includes 45-year-old Brady, who missed the first two preseason games.

Last year, he played in both of Tampa Bay’s pre-season games and threw 16 passes.

Advertisement

Even though Tom Brady has been out for a long time, coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that he will play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final NFL pre-season game on Saturday at Indianapolis.

Bowles said that every healthy player will play against the Colts. This includes Brady, who missed the first two preseason games but was still allowed to play. He would join the regular offensive starters.

The Bucs’ offensive line has been fixed up, and it will be put to the test when Tom Brady starts working out on Monday.

Last year, Brady played in both of Tampa Bay’s pre-season games. He threw 16 passes in total.

The quarterback, who is 45 years old, missed 11 days with the team. He missed one game and five practises. He was not supposed to play in the team’s second preseason game, which was at Tennessee.

In his first workouts back, Brady worked on patterns with receivers Chris Godwin, who had been out with a knee injury since December, and Mike Evans, who had been out with a leg injury for several weeks.

Advertisement

In February, Brady said he was retiring, but in March he said he had changed his mind and was coming back to Tampa Bay for a 23rd NFL season, his third with the Bucs after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.

In 2020, Brady will have won the Super Bowl with the Bucs in his first year with the Florida team. Last year, Tampa Bay went 13-4 but lost in the second round of the NFL playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Also Read Tom Brady returned to Buccaneers training after 11-day break Brady hadn't worked out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since August 11....