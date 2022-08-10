Trent Boult will play T20I World Cup 2022 despite leaving New Zealand cricket central contract

Trent Boult asked NZC to let him out of his central contract.

David said priority will be given to players who are centrally contracted.

ICC currently ranks Boult as the best ODI bowler.

Trent Boult will still play in the T20I World Cup 2022, even though he has left the main contract for New Zealand cricket.

David White, the CEO of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), said that Trent Boult will be chosen for the T20 World Cup in Australia because the board will give priority to players who are centrally contracted.

The fast bowler from New Zealand asked the NZC to let him out of his central contract so he could spend more time with his family and play in the franchise T20I leagues. The board agreed with what he said.

David White, the head of New Zealand’s government, told the media that Trent Boult will be chosen for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I’d imagine that he will be selected for the T20 World Cup in Australia because he’s been a big part of our plans and preparation for that. He knows he will be playing a significantly less amount of international cricket. We’ve said to him that, in the future, priority for selection will be given to centrally contracted Black Caps and domestic players. Although, we will, on a case-by-case basis, consider him,” David White said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) currently ranks Trent Boult as the best ODI bowler. He will also play in the ODI and T20I series against West Indies that is coming up. The left-handed fast bowler has played in 78 Tests, 93 ODIs, and 44 T20Is. In those games, he has taken 317, 169, and 62 wickets.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will start in Australia in October of this year. In the tournament, New Zealand is in Group 1, which includes teams like Australia, England, and Afghanistan. On October 22, New Zealand’s first game of the tournament will be against Australia. Last year, New Zealand came in second place after Australia beat them in the final.

