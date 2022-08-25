Tyron Smith fractures his knee and is out until December

Tyron Smith suffered avulsion fracture in his knee.

Smith has missed 20 games over the past two seasons.

If Smith plays again this season at all, it won’t be until December.

Advertisement

Tyron Smith, a Pro Bowl left tackle, won’t be available to the Dallas Cowboys for a significant period of the season.

According to insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday, Smith needed surgery after suffering an avulsion fracture in his knee during practice on Wednesday. If Smith plays again this season at all, it won’t be until December. Later, Rapoport revealed that Smith would have surgery on Friday.

The 31-year-old suffered a non-contact injury during practice but was able to get up on his own.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, stated during an interview on Thursday that he anticipates Smith to return at some time this season, possibly in the playoffs.

Jones assured that “we’ll have him and we’ll have him at the appropriate time.” The equal of what we had last year, we’ll have him in that San Francisco game, and maybe we won’t lose.

It’s a major blow to Dak Prescott’s blind side even though the Cowboys have become accustomed to playing without the eight-time Pro Bowler, who has missed 20 games over the past two seasons and hasn’t played a whole season since 2015.

Advertisement

Tyler Smith, a left tackle in college, was selected by Dallas as the eventual successor on the blind side, although he spent training camp and the preseason as a left guard. The rookie has recently been coping with an injury as well. When Tyron Smith has been injured, Josh Ball, a 2021 fourth-round draught pick who struggled last season, has filled in at left tackle. Aviante Collins and rookie fifth-round selection Matt Waletzko are more alternatives for the Cowboys at LT.

The offensive line, once the Cowboys’ greatest asset, has gotten worse in recent years. The latest hurdle for a Dallas team attempting to defend its NFC East title is Smith’s injury. Prescott will face increased responsibility to lead the Cowboys, who have been plagued by injuries.

Also Read US duo catches football thrown 620 feet wins Guinness World Record The highest an American football has been caught from is 188.9 m....