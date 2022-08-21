Tyson Fury admits his cousin was ‘stabbed and killed’

Tyson Fury the heavyweight champion wrote, “RIP Rico Burton.

You don’t realize how horrible it is until it’s one from your own family.

Fury posted on Instagram: My cousin was killed last night, stabbed in the neck.

Advertisement

On social media, the heavyweight champion wrote, “RIP Rico Burton,” who had been “stabbed in the neck” the previous night.

“You don’t realize how horrible it is until it’s one of your own,” said Fury while comparing knife violence to a “pandemic.”

As long as a police investigation remained ongoing, the Ministry of Justice stated that it was unable to comment.

Fury posted a tearful message on Instagram that read, “My cousin was killed last night, stabbed in the neck.”

“Idiots carrying knives is getting crazy. It must stop now.

“Bring back heavier punishment for knife crime,” says the boxer from Morecambe.

Advertisement

Life is incredibly valuable and it can be taken away very quickly, the author concluded his post by paying tribute to his cousin. cherish each minute.

Rico Burton, rest in peace. I’ll meet you soon. May the Lord grant you a wonderful position in heaven.

Earlier, Fury had used the platform to express his dissatisfaction with the heavyweight title battle between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, which the Ukrainian ultimately won by a split decision.

According to data, knife crimes increased by 10% in England and Wales from March 2022 to 49,027 offences.

Since 2015, the public’s concern over stabbings and judges’ stricter instructions have resulted in heavier penalties, albeit juvenile offenders are still more likely to receive a warning than a prison sentence.

Also Read Tyson Fury announced his retirement from professional boxing WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he is resigning. From boxing on...