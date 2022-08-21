Usman Qadir hopes to perform against India at Asia Cup like his father

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir is excited to play against India.

Usman Qadir, a leg-spinner from Pakistan, said on Sunday that he is excited to emulate his leg-spinner father, Abdul Qadir, in the next Asia Cup 2022 match against India on August 28.

Qadir stated that it is his desire to play against the Indian team and do well when speaking to Local news channel at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

“Against India, my father displayed strong performances. I want to perform well and follow his footsteps, “Qadir stated. “I will absolutely use this opportunity if I have the chance to play against India in the Asia Cup.”

The leg-spinner stated that he had prepared for the T20 games and added that he made an effort to maintain his physical health and practise as much as possible throughout extended vacations.

“I eagerly await the chance and do my best to take advantage of it when I get it. If given the chance, I am both physically and mentally prepared “he added

The 29-year-old has participated in 18 international T20 games and 1 one-day international (ODI) for Pakistan.

Qadir claimed to have put in a lot of training for the Asia Cup. We shall witness successful outcomes in the Asia Cup against all countries, including India, in light of Pakistan’s performance against the Netherlands.

The player added that the weather in Dubai doesn’t matter because he has trained in Lahore, where the conditions were same.

According to Qadir, who has put in a lot of practise, he is attempting to earn a spot in both the T20 team and the ODI team.

