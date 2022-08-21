Usyk beats Joshwa to stay world heavy weight champion

Anthony Joshua failed in his attempt to win back the unified heavyweight titles.

The fight took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and was decided by a split decision.

Even though some rounds were close, Usyk was the clear winner.

Anthony Joshua failed in his attempt to win back the unified heavyweight titles. The fight took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and was decided by a split decision.

In a fight called “The Rage on the Red Sea,” Joshua, 32, showed some aggression and determination, which was a big step up from their first fight, but he couldn’t match the Ukrainian’s skill and ring smarts.

Two judges gave the fight to Usyk with scores of 115-113 and 116-112, but a third judge gave it to the challenger with a score of 115-113. Even though some rounds were close, Usyk was the clear winner.

At the end of the fight, Joshua picked up two of Usyk’s belts, dropped them on the floor, and walked toward the locker room. He then turned around and went back into the ring to give a passionate speech.

“Usyk is a great fighter. That’s just how you feel, “he said. “If you knew my story, you’d see why I care so much. I am not a novice boxer. I was going to jail, but I got bail and began training instead.

“It shows how much we care about this. This guy must have worked very hard to beat me tonight, so please give him a round of applause as the world heavyweight champion.

“They said that I can’t fight for 12 rounds. I’m not 14 stone; I’m 18 stone, which means I’m heavy. It’s a lot of work. This guy is really great.”

Joshua has now lost to Usyk twice in a row, and Usyk still has the WBA (Super), WBO, and IBF titles he won in London last September.

