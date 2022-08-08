Victoria Azarenka pulls out from Toronto open because of visa issue

Nick Kyrgios Moves Into Citi Open Final
Nick Kyrgios found the consistency that has long evaded him. Second sequential...
The twice enormous grand slam champion said on Twitter.
Update… pic.twitter.com/2X7kmsAqt3
— victoria azarenka (@vika7) August 7, 2022
Victoria Azarenka, situated 20th in the world, moreover missed Wimbledon in June in light of a restriction on Belarussian players.
The tennis regulating bodies have denied Russia and Belarus from overall gathering contentions following the interruption of Ukraine, but individual players from the two countries are allowed to battle as neutrals.
“Missing one of my #1 competitions is incredibly hopeless. I love to play in Canada with uncommon fans and a spot I made various friends all through the long haul,” Azarenka said.
The Belarussian added that she will play in Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati later in August.
