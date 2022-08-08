Victoria Azarenka pulls out from Toronto open because of visa issue

Belarussian Victoria Azarenka won’t play in the WTA 1000 contest.

Toronto multi week from this point after her visa application was excused.

The twice enormous grand slam champion said on Twitter.

Victoria Azarenka, situated 20th in the world, moreover missed Wimbledon in June in light of a restriction on Belarussian players.

The tennis regulating bodies have denied Russia and Belarus from overall gathering contentions following the interruption of Ukraine, but individual players from the two countries are allowed to battle as neutrals.

“Missing one of my #1 competitions is incredibly hopeless. I love to play in Canada with uncommon fans and a spot I made various friends all through the long haul,” Azarenka said.

The Belarussian added that she will play in Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati later in August.

The Belarussian added that she will play in Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati later in August.