Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vince McMahon retires: Several superstars unhappy

Vince McMahon retires: Several superstars unhappy

Articles
Advertisement
Vince McMahon retires: Several superstars unhappy

Vince McMahon retires: Several superstars unhappy

Advertisement
  • Veteran WWE stars have communicated dissatisfaction over.
  • Vince McMahon’s retirement as executive, CEO of expert wrestling.

Vince McMahon was considered one of those CEO’s is under investigation for alleged misconduct payments from his company worth $19.6 million.

Advertisement

As per reports, a different of WWE stars have raised worries over this turn of events.

“No names were explicitly uncovered, yet ‘different top stars’ and ‘a lot of long-lasting ability’ felt debilitated. One of the Superstars likewise said that it ‘shouldn’t have taken an embarrassment for a purge’,” the report guaranteed.

In the midst of high-profile request against him in sexual unfortunate behavior charges case, Vince hung up his boots, weeks subsequent to venturing down from his post.

Last month, McMahon ventured down from his post following all the buzz about sexual wrongdoing charges on him. Besides,

The Wall Street Journal likewise asserted McMahon of paying more than $12 million to four ladies previously connected with WWE throughout recent years to stay silent about issues and asserted unfortunate behavior, including a previous female grappler who claims he pressured her into oral sex.

McMahon’s girl Stephanie went about as break CEO of WWE, yet later on, assumed responsibility as director while Nick Khan will be taking over as co-CEO.

Advertisement

Also Read

Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs’ First Super Bowl Win, in Hospice
Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs’ First Super Bowl Win, in Hospice

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback. Drove the Kansas City...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story