Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav help India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs in Dubai. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hit half-centuries.

They will join Afghanistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

Star batsmen Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav both hit 50s to help India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs and move on to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Kohli scored 59 runs, and Suryakumar hit 68 runs off 26 balls. The two of them put together a 98-run unbeaten stand to help India get to 192-2 in the Twenty20 tournament in Dubai after they were put in to bat first.

Hong Kong could only score 152 runs in response, and India won their second game in a row to join Afghanistan in the next round of the six-team tournament. This tournament is a warm-up for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in October and November.

But Suryakumar’s batting blitz stood out. The number four batsman hit a fifty in just 22 balls and ended the innings with four sixes in the last over.

Hong Kong made it to the main draw because they won all three of their qualifying games in Oman. They mostly kept India in check until Suryakumar started hitting balls.

Kohli, who is 33 and has been in a batting slump for a while, scored 35 runs in his team’s first game, which they won against Pakistan. He also got going on his 31st half-century in his 101st T20 international.

Rohit Sharma started off slowly, but in the third over, he hit Haroon Arshad for two sixes and a four, giving his team 22 runs.

Spinner Ehsan Khan slowed down the scoring, and seamer Ayush Shukla took out Rohit with a slow off-cutter in the next over. He made 21.

Kohli walked in to loud cheers from a small crowd of Indians, but he had trouble playing freely because the bowlers were so organised and kept the runs down.

Kohli finally got a boundary when leg-spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar hit him with a straight drive. He soon got into a good groove and hit three sixes in his 44-ball innings.

KL Rahul and Kohli kept the score moving with singles, doubles, and the occasional boundary, putting together 56 runs before Ghazanfar got Rahul out (36).

Left-arm quick India got off to a good start when Arshdeep Singh got rid of Yasim Murtaza, but Babar Hayat hit back with some aggressive shots.

Ravindra Jadeja got rid of the captain, Nizakat Khan, with a direct throw. Jadeja then got rid of Hayat for 41 with a left-arm spin.

Kinchit Shah (30) and Zeeshan Ali (26 not out) also made good hits that helped cut the team’s loss by a little bit.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play for a spot in the Super Four from Group B on Thursday. Afghanistan has already won two games and is in the lead.

