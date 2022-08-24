Vivian Richards with Javed Miandad: PCB reunites duo legend

Cricket greats Sir Vivian Richards and Javed Miandad, will rejoin.

At October’s Pakistan Junior League subsequent to King Viv named.

As one of the group tutors by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Advertisement

Vivian Richards and Javed Mianded will join Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro and Imran Tahir as league mentors.

The debut release of the competition will be played from 6-21 October at the central command of Pakistan cricket, the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The pair ruled world cricket with their amazing ability and game dominating exhibitions during the 1970s and 80s.

They last played against one another in the Nehru Cup last in Kolkata on 1 November 1989 when Pakistan won by four wickets with one ball remaining.

Richards has likewise been related with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) establishment Quetta Gladiators and furthermore assisted them with bringing home the championship in 2019.

Richards, a double cross World Cup victor, found the middle value of more than 50 in Tests following his 8,540 runs in 121 matches, while he scored 6,721 runs at 47 of every 187 ODIs.

Advertisement

The Antiguan was likewise convenient with the ball, stepping through 32 Exam and 118 ODI wickets.

Also Read PCB gives NOC to players for BBL draft A large portion of the players who have gotten NOCs. Not piece... Advertisement Advertisement