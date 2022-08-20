Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: “When football meets cricket”

Watch: “When football meets cricket”

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: “When football meets cricket”

Watch: “When football meets cricket”

Advertisement
  • A couple of Pakistan crew individuals including captain.
  • Babar Azam visited Netherlands’ top-level football club Ajax on Friday.

Football players who were famous in their times met Babar and Co, Ajax’s captain Dušan Tadić and met the Manchester United.

Advertisement

Legend Edwin van der Sar.

Advertisement

They additionally traded marked shirts and shared encounters of both the games.

Advertisement

The meeting party incorporates Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, and Abdullah Shafique, alongside group supervisor Mansoor Rana.

Advertisement

Also Read

Deshaun Watson: Browns’ to serve 11-game suspension
Deshaun Watson: Browns’ to serve 11-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended. 11 games without pay...

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story