Wayne Rooney: “season starts now” after debut win

DC United’s new manager Wayne Rooney encouraged his side.

2-1 win over Orlando City as a stage until the end of (MLS).

Forward Manchester United forward got his rule looking fruitful so far.

Wayne Rooney was delegated administrator last month yet needed to hold back to accept his work visa. before he could assume responsibility.

For the MLS strugglers, who are lower part of the Eastern Conference with 21 focuses from as many games.

Objectives in added time from Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas gave DC United the success after Junior Urso had put Orlando ahead in the main half at Audi Field.

“I accepted we would dominate the match, however the one thing we needed to do was up the rhythm,” Rooney told correspondents. “I asked the group at halftime to be more certain. To invest the effort in. I thought the last part was amazing.

“That’s what the players required. This season needs to begin now. They’ve had a few terrible outcomes in the primary portion of the time.”

DC United next face Charlotte FC on Wednesday and Rooney said expanding on Sunday’s win was significant.

“We can’t rest and think ‘we’ve dominated a match,'” he added. “We must be reliable and we need to go on a run.”

