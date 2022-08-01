Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wayne Rooney: “season starts now” after debut win

Wayne Rooney: “season starts now” after debut win

Articles
Advertisement
Wayne Rooney: “season starts now” after debut win

Wayne Rooney: “season starts now” after debut win

Advertisement
  • DC United’s new manager Wayne Rooney encouraged his side.
  • 2-1 win over Orlando City as a stage until the end of (MLS).
  • Forward Manchester United forward got his rule looking fruitful so far.
Advertisement

Wayne Rooney was delegated administrator last month yet needed to hold back to accept his work visa. before he could assume responsibility.

For the MLS strugglers, who are lower part of the Eastern Conference with 21 focuses from as many games.

Objectives in added time from Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas gave DC United the success after Junior Urso had put Orlando ahead in the main half at Audi Field.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

“I accepted we would dominate the match, however the one thing we needed to do was up the rhythm,” Rooney told correspondents. “I asked the group at halftime to be more certain. To invest the effort in. I thought the last part was amazing.

“That’s what the players required. This season needs to begin now. They’ve had a few terrible outcomes in the primary portion of the time.”

Advertisement

DC United next face Charlotte FC on Wednesday and Rooney said expanding on Sunday’s win was significant.

“We can’t rest and think ‘we’ve dominated a match,'” he added. “We must be reliable and we need to go on a run.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Henrik Stenson glad to shake off week to lead at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson glad to shake off week to lead at Bedminster

Henrik Stenson said he was satisfied with his LIV Golf debut. Week...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story