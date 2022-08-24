Wesley Fofana working with U23s because of interest from Chelsea

Wesley Fofana is training with the Under 23 team because Chelsea is interested in signing him.

Wesley Fofana, a defender for Leicester, is training with the Under 23 team because Chelsea is interested in him, his manager Brendan Rodgers said.

The 21-year-old French center-back was reportedly not interested in Chelsea’s third offer of £60–70 million ($82 million).

Rodgers said that Fofana didn’t show up to last week’s first team practise.

The player wasn’t with the team when they lost to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday and beat Stockport County in the League Cup on Tuesday.

The penalty shootout win was good news for the 2016 Premier League champions, who have yet to win this season. The Fofana saga has also been a distraction.

On Saturday, Leicester will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s training with the under-23s so he can get his football fitness and keep working,” said Rodgers.

“These guys get well paid.

“The very least you can do is turn up. And if you don’t, with all due respect, you can’t then just think you can walk into our group.

“But, like I say, within day to day, he’s a good kid. It’s just been hard for him to deal with everything, and whilst he’s in that frame of mind, it’s been difficult for him to play.”

Chelsea is likely to make a fourth offer for Fofana, which could be worth more than £80 million and break the world record for a defender.

Fofana moved from St. Etienne to Leicester in 2020, reportedly for £32 million, and signed a new five-year deal in March. Leicester has said that he will not be sold.

This summer, Chelsea has already spent about £170 million, and their recent offer of £45 million for Everton’s young forward Anthony Gordon was turned down.

Thomas Tuchel’s team is five points behind leaders Arsenal and is reportedly in talks with Barcelona to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who used to play for Arsenal.

