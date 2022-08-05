Zaman Anwar wins silver in the 125 kg freestyle event in commonwealth

Zaman Anwar lost to Amarveer Dhesi of Canada in the final of the Men’s Freestyle 125 kg event on Friday.

The match between the two wrestlers was very close, but Amarveer won by a score of 2-9.Zaman went up against Mandhir Kooner of England in the semifinals.

With the medal won by Zaman Anwar, Pakistan now has five medals in the current games.

Advertisement

Zaman Anwar lost to Amarveer Dhesi of Canada in the final of the Men’s Freestyle 125 kg event on Friday. He still got the Silver medal. The match between the two wrestlers was very close, but Amarveer won by a score of 2-9.

Zaman went up against Mandhir Kooner of England in the semifinals.

With the medal won by Zaman Anwar, Pakistan now has five medals in the current games. So far, the country has won one gold medal, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.

Inam Butt won a silver medal in the Men’s Freestyle 86 Kg wrestling competition earlier. Inayat Ullah won a bronze medal in the Men’s Free Style 65 kg Wrestling event by beating Ross Connelly of Scotland.

Noah Dastagir Butt won a gold medal in weightlifting for his country.

Shah Hussain Shah beat South African Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach in the Men’s 90 Kg event to win a bronze medal in Judo.

Advertisement

Also Read Shajjar Abbas reach finals of Commonwealth Games 2022 Shajjar Abbas is the only Asian athlete to reach the 200-meter final....