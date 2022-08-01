Zimbabwe: Bangladesh level T20 series after today’s win

Mosaddek Hossain took five top-request wickets to assist.

Zimbabwe to 135-8 preceding opener Litton Das belted 56 from 33.

Bangladesh to a series-evening out seven-wicket win on Sunday

Zimbabwe won the throw and chose for bat however was in a difficult situation early when Mosaddek took a wicket.

With the principal conveyance of the coordinate and one more with the 6th.

Mosaddek got his third wicket and the hosts slipped to 6-3 halfway through the third over when he had Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine got at slip after mis-timing an endeavored switch clear.

The right-arm offspinner added the wickets of Sean Williams, got and bowled, and Milton Shumba as Zimbabwe drooped to 31-5 in the seventh over. Mosaddek returned 5-20 from his four overs.

Sikandar Raza scored 62 from 53 conveyances and Ryan Burl presented 32 from 31 on reinforce Zimbabwe’s innings.

In answer, Bangladesh arrived at 136-3 in 17.3 overs, with Das imparting a 37-run opening stand to Munim Shahriar (7) and 41 for the second wicket with Anamul Haque before he was caught lbw by Williams.

Afif Hossain (30) and Najmul Shanto (19) consolidated in an unbeaten 55-run fourth-wicket stand to tie down the success to even out the three-match series after Zimbabwe won the opener by 17 runs.

The concluding third T20 will be held Tuesday in Harare.

