Zohaib Rasheed: Misses CWG 2022 match due to error

Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed had to miss.

Commonwealth Games after the representatives.

Boxing contest did exclude his name in the draws of opposition.

Zohaib Rasheed’s name was absent from flyweight classification draws and the matter initially came to see when draws.

For the opposition were reported.

As indicated by Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) sources, when this was brought to the notification of the getting sorted out council, the Pakistan boxing contingent was educated that it was because of a slip-up.

Nonetheless, regardless of hauling the matter for three days, the mix-up was not rectified and upon the arrival of the opposition, the getting sorted out council let the Pakistani administration know that the boxer can’t be obliged.

“This is exceptionally baffling and disheartening, this is mental torment to the player who was in vulnerability for three days because of another person’s blunder,” said Col Nasir Tung, secretary of PBF.

“They’ve done bad form to our player and we won’t remain on quiet on this issue,” he added.

The secretary of the boxing organization reported that Pakistan won’t just keep in touch with International Boxing Association (IBA), and CWG Federation however it will likewise look for harms from the coordinators through the global court of discretion for sports.

