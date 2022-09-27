27-women player U19 camp will start on Tuesday.

27-women U19 cricket players will receive skills and fitness training.

These 27 youngsters will practice throughout the course of the 13-day camp under the direction of the academy coaches; former Test cricketer Mohsin Kamal will serve as camp director. Coaches for the regional academy include Jawad Hamid, Tahir Mehmood, and Muhammad Kamran Hussain.

The coaches can improve the U19 cricketers’ skills and find players for the first ICC U19 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in South Africa in January of 2019.

Later in the evening, the athletes will arrive to the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Center. Head of Women Cricket, Tania Mallick: "We had organized talent hunt programme across the country from which we were able to create six cricket associations teams at the U19 level and organized a T20 tournament recently in Muridke. From the tournament we were able to select 27 players which will undergo a camp at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre in Multan. "The objective of this camp is to enhance the skills of the players so we are better prepared to select a squad for next year's ICC U19 Women's World Cup in South Africa." Player names (in alphabetical order): Abeera Kaleem, Aliza Sabir, Anosha Nasir, Aqsa Hafeez, Aqsa Yousaf, Areesha Noor, Azra Abibullah, Dina Razvi, Eman Fatima, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Javeria Qamar, Laiba Nasir, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Bibi, Muskan Abid, Noor Fatima, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Taskyn Fatima, Tahzeeb Shah, Warda Yousaf, Zaib-Un-Nisa and Zamina Tahir Support Staff: Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Jawad Hamid (assistant coach), Muhammad Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Tahir Mehmood (assistant coach), Aisha Jalil (manager), Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist), Mohammad Usman Shahid (Performance Analyst) and Saboor Ahmed (Strength and Conditioning Coach)