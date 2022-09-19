Aaron Finch supports David before Australia’s T20 match

Tim David has made his way into Australia’s World Cup squad..

Aaron Finch stopped confirming whether David would make his debut.

Aaron Finch responded that the starting XI will be chosen following a final evaluation of the playing surface in Mohali.

When asked if David would be making his international debut on Tuesday.

Following outstanding achievements in domestic short-format competitions around the world, including as the Indian Premier League, England’s Hundred, and Pakistan and Caribbean leagues, David, 26, has earned a spot in Australia’s World Cup roster.

“Tim has been super impressive for a long period of time in T20 cricket,” Finch told reporters.

“He’s someone who we know has got the power obviously, he has shown that all around the world where ever he has played,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

“The fact that he has come in the squad with such a great attitude, he’s been training brilliantly. He’s been outstanding.”

Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, two batting all-rounders, are out with injuries, thus David Warner, the series’ opener, is expected to make his debut soon.

In the absence of certain first-choice players, Finch said there will be “a little bit of mixing and matching” in the series, which serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup that Australia will host next month.

Following a bad run with the bat, the captain recently announced his retirement from one-day cricket, although he dismissed criticism of his own play.

“Over a long period of time, you get pretty comfortable with criticism but in T20 cricket, I feel my form has been really good for quite a while now,” he said.

“I think if you separate the ODI form and the T20 form, then they’re totally different, they’re two different formats of the game.”

Finch also gave India’s Virat Kohli plaudits for scoring his 71st century in a match this month after a protracted dry spell.

“You’d be a very brave man to write Virat Kohli off. At any stage, he has shown for 15 years now that he is one of the greatest players of all time.

“Particularly in T20 cricket, he’s someone who has developed and grown his game over such a long period that you always plan and prepare the best when you are coming up against him.”