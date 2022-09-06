Aaron Judge resumed his march toward Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season

Aaron Judge’s 54th home run of the season puts him on pace to break Roger Maris’ record.

Judge has now homered in three consecutive games and has eight in his last 13.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone: “Just a special season he’s in the midst of”.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees resumed his march toward Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season on Monday, hitting his 54th in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Judge’s two-run home ball in the sixth inning against Twins reliever Trevor Megill broke a 2-2 tie, flying 404 feet down the left field line and into the second level of Yankee Stadium.

Judge’s 54th homer in his 131st game of the season puts him on pace to surpass the 61 homers launched by the Yankees’ Maris in 1961, when he broke Babe Ruth’s then-single-season record of 60 set in 1927.

Barry Bonds still holds the MLB single-season record with 73 home runs, but Judge appears to be on track to break both the AL and Yankees team records.

His recent outburst comes after a brief power outage in August, when he went nine games without a home run.

“It’s getting hard to put into words what he’s doing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Judge, who also hit a double in the first inning. “Just a special season he’s in the midst of.”

With his 54th home run of the season, Judge tied Alex Rodriguez for the Yankees’ club record for most home runs by a right-handed hitter in a single season.

But Judge himself stated that such statistics, such as the possibility of surpassing Maris or the MVP discussion swarming around him, were not his focus.

“Just trying to do what I can every single day — show up to work, prepared ready to go and do whatever it takes to help our team get a win today,” Judge said.

“If that’s me moving a guy over, driving a guy in, making a play on defense, that’s what I’m focused on,” Judge added, noting that awards and accolades are “all based on how you help the team out.”

