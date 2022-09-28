Abdullah Shafique started Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with century.

Abdullah set up his team with a strong base.

Aamer Yamin also stood out because to his outstanding 91-run innings.

The right-handed opener Abdullah Shafique, who also got his fifth First-Class century in their opening encounter of the year against Sindh, Central Punjab (CP) scored 358-6.

After being given the opportunity to bat first, CP quickly lost a few wickets, but Abdullah set up his team with a strong base. The youthful gun put up a good fight and remained unbeaten for 189 runs before the umpires signaled the end of play.

A quality innings from @imabd28 to score a 💯 against Sindh at Pindi Cricket Stadium ✨#CPvSINDH | #QeAT pic.twitter.com/CB1Xb9tP4z — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2022

Aamer Yamin also stood out because to his outstanding 91-run innings. Together with Abdullah, Aamer scored 120 runs.

After their bowlers got off to a strong start, the two batsman placed Sindh under pressure.

Abid Ali was the first player to be taken down by Mir Hamza. CP’s batting line-up was destroyed by Asif Mehmood, who quickly took three wickets.

On day 1, Asif claimed three wickets, while Mohammad Umar and Hamza each claimed one.

Southern against Northern Punjab

On the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Faisalabad, Abdul Faseeh struck 151 runs to help Northern establish a commanding lead over Southern Punjab (SP).

To assist Northern score 379-4, magnificent Faseeh hammered 20 boundaries and four sixes. After Umar Amin scored 89 runs off 184 balls, Mubasir Khan delivered yet another outstanding performance.

Ten of the 74 runs the youthful all-121 arounder’s balls for 121 total runs were boundaries.

Abdul Faseeh, Umar Amin and Mubasir Khan rack up big scores as Northern finish with 379-4 on day one. Scorecard: https://t.co/Y5B2mx0XSY #NORvSP | #QeAT https://t.co/uIuW8XUsbv pic.twitter.com/u2qIMlgW23 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2022

Ali Usman only took one wicket, while SP’s Hassan Khan claimed three.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa versus Balochistan

The Abbottabad Cricket Stadium was likewise a batsman’s haven as Balochistan defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a score of 324-5. (KPK).

With 78 runs that were sprinkled with six boundaries and a six, Mohammad Azeem Ghumman stood out. Haseebullah was not out for 32 runs while Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored 69 runs.

Ihsanullah, Khalid Usman, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, and Irfanullah each took a wicket for KPK.

