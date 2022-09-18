Adil Rashid anticipates intense rivalry among the squads

Adil Rashid, an English cricketer, thinks that visiting Pakistan.

Before competing in the Pakistan Super League provides.

England players exposure with the country’s conditions.

Adil Rashid stated in an exclusive interview that he anticipates a challenging match between the two teams in seven Twenty20 Internationals.

The 7-match T20 series between Pakistan and England begins on September 20 in Karachi.

“A lot of the England boys have played for the PSL before, so they know these conditions. That gives us experience as well for them to give us feedback on how we should play and how the wickets are.”

He continued by stating how powerful both teams are.

“We have got good batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders, and it is also the same with Pakistan: they’re very strong in the home conditions and it’d be a very tough series,” said the England bowler.

Adil went on to say that the tour will be challenging and that he is looking forward to it.

“Pakistan is a very good team at home, so, it can be a good experience as well,” he said.

Even without Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman, the veteran of 118 One-Day Internationals and 76 Twenty20 Internationals claimed that Pakistan is still a potent team.

“It’s the squad effort, their squad is very strong, with or without Shaheen or Fakhar. So, we’re not taking this lightly. We’re going to try our best to win the series and try our best to compete and that’s what we’re looking forward to,” said England’s spinner.

Rashid described his journey of Pakistan as a “glorious moment” for him.

“It is a proud moment for me, especially because my family is from Pakistan, and obviously, coming back and playing here for the first time. So, it’s a historical moment not just for myself but also for the whole team and this entire squad and everybody’s really looking forward to it,” he said.

The England cricket player indicated that he expects the T20I matches in Karachi and Lahore to draw significant crowds.

“Definitely expecting a big crowd whoever can come, come and support both teams because it’s going to be entertainment and good games,” he concluded.

