Afghan players and fans should learn to accept defeat

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a thrilling match during the T20 Asia Cup. Naseem Shah’s two consecutive sixes brought the green shirts to the final, while Afghan cricketers were reduced to tears.

Winning and losing is part of the game but after the match, Afghan fans resorted to grotesque acts of hooliganism and vandalism which tarnished the beauty of the game. There were scenes of violence and carnage at Sharjah stadium as chairs were thrown and Pakistani spectators were brazenly attacked.

It was rather unfortunate to see videos of the brawl that erupted after the match. However, this is not the first instance of misbehaviour by Afghan spectators. For the last few years, there have been riots during matches of the Pakistan team. During the World Cup 2019, we witnessed unruly behaviour in Leeds, while there was an unpleasant situation during the T20 World Cup last year in Dubai.

The latest incident is even more violent and scary. Pakistan has rightly decided to record a protest in strong words. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said there should not be any hooliganism in the Gentleman’s Game as our team could have been in danger while such scenes should be condemned.

It should be remembered that in the 19th over of the match, Afghan bowler Farid Ahmed used harsh language and made inappropriate gestures after dismissing Pakistani batter Asif Ali. In response, Asif Ali also picked up the bat to confront him. Match referee Andy Pycroft took action and imposed a fine of 25% match fees on both players.

The match has become a topic of discussion. Former cricketers are also displeased with the unruly attitude of Afghan players and spectators. Javed Miandad stated that the behaviour had hurt him because Afghanistan used to train in Pakistan during their initial years in international cricket and he personally coached them.

“They have learnt from us. I’ve personally given them coaching. I was so angry last night with the way they were behaving. They’re suddenly considering themselves as superstars. Your cricket is nothing right now. Be like a cricketer, learn more. You have to be sincere and humble, learn to respect,” he said.

Shoaib Akhtar also rightly said that the game should be played according to its spirit. He slammed the behaviour of Afghan fans and said it is not acceptable under any circumstances.

This is what Afghan fans are doing, Shoaib Akhtar wrote on Twitter. “They have previously performed this action numerous times. This is a game, and it should be played and approached appropriately.”

“We love and support the Afghan cricket team because they are our brothers,” the former fast bowler declared. “In their trying times, we helped the Afghan people, so what is this behaviour of yours that you are attacking Asif Ali?”

“Play cricket with enthusiasm. However, we will not put up with your conduct, and as a result, Allah has punished you,” he stated.

The Afghan team and the public must learn to accept defeat. Cricket unites million of people and not just fans but also nations come closer together, trying harder to win the game and accepting defeat in humility.

It gives a lesson to enter the field with new determination but spectators or players bring their inflated egos to the game. Afghanistan has to learn this lesson.

