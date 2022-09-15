Advertisement
date 2022-09-15
Afghanistan makes changes for T20 world cup

Afghanistan makes changes for T20 world cup

  • When picking a 15-man roster on Thursday for.
  • Twenty20 World Cup, Afghanistan’s selectors left out.
  • Five players who had participated in their unsuccessful Asia Cup.
Afghanistan team lost all their matches at Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup, played in the UAE earlier this month.

“The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to build up things nicely,” chief selector Noor Malikzai said in a statement.

It stated that the Asia Cup roster will not include Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, or Noor Ahmad.

batting order middleman Leg-spinning all-arounder Qais Ahmad, right-arm fast Darwish Rasooli, and Salim Safi qualified for the 15-member cut following strong local results.

The Super 12 round of the World Cup, which will take place in Australia from October 16 to November 13, has Afghanistan in Group 1.

They are grouped with the host nation and reigning champions Australia, England, New Zealand, and two first-round qualifier teams.

India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and two qualifiers make up Group 2.

Malikzai said the squad is balanced and will do well in Australia.

“Since the Australian conditions are fast-bowling friendly, we have added Safi, the tall right-arm quick to add further impetus to our bowling department.”

The team will continue to be captained by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, with Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, and Gulbadin Naib being added as reserves.

