Afghanistan vs India match was “Fixed”, Netizens says

India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs.

India and Afghanistan out of Asia cup.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 5 wickets.

Advertisement

Afghanistan were seriously embarrassed by India in Thursday’s match of the Asia Cup 2022 as Virat Kohli hits.

His maiden T20 international century since November 2019 with a maiden T20 ton for his side, thrashing the opponents.

India handed Afghanistan a massive target of 212 with only two wickets down. Already jaded by their loss to Pakistan in the past Asia Cup fixture and dismissal from the tournament, the Afghans lost four wickets for only nine runs in three overs and the rest is history.

However, cricket fans feel that the match was “fixed” and Afghanistan purposely performed severely to help India with winning.

Here are some reactions:

Advertisement

Wahhhh kia acting ha 😂😂😂 well paid india well paid 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #fixedmatch pic.twitter.com/isW8oeUwTh — Ali Murad 🤴👑 (@ItsAK_Khan) September 8, 2022

We love doing buisness with our friends 👭👬👫👭👬👫#fixedmatch

Advertisement pic.twitter.com/UZecHtYMLY — zehaan khan (@pump__dump) September 9, 2022

That’s how Afghanistan is playing against India, absolutely sold their souls to India. @ICC needs to investigate these games because its not good for cricket.#FixedMatch pic.twitter.com/q9rBlsIita — ATIF (@ATIF3D) September 8, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement Also Read Sandeep Lamichhane arrest warrant issued suspended by board Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane has been suspended. Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN),... Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement