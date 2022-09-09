Advertisement
Edition: English
Afghanistan vs India match was “Fixed”, Netizens says

Articles
Afghanistan vs India match was “Fixed”, Netizens says

  • India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs.
  • India and Afghanistan out of Asia cup.
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 5 wickets.
Afghanistan were seriously embarrassed by India in Thursday’s match of the Asia Cup 2022 as Virat Kohli hits.

His maiden T20 international century since November 2019 with a maiden T20 ton for his side, thrashing the opponents.

India handed Afghanistan a massive target of 212 with only two wickets down. Already jaded by their loss to Pakistan in the past Asia Cup fixture and dismissal from the tournament, the Afghans lost four wickets for only nine runs in three overs and the rest is history.

However, cricket fans feel that the match was “fixed” and Afghanistan purposely performed severely to help India with winning.

Here are some reactions:

