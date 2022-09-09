Afghanistan vs India match was “Fixed”, Netizens says

Sandeep Lamichhane arrest warrant issued suspended by board
Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane has been suspended. Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN),...
Afghanistan were seriously embarrassed by India in Thursday’s match of the Asia Cup 2022 as Virat Kohli hits.
His maiden T20 international century since November 2019 with a maiden T20 ton for his side, thrashing the opponents.
India handed Afghanistan a massive target of 212 with only two wickets down. Already jaded by their loss to Pakistan in the past Asia Cup fixture and dismissal from the tournament, the Afghans lost four wickets for only nine runs in three overs and the rest is history.
However, cricket fans feel that the match was “fixed” and Afghanistan purposely performed severely to help India with winning.
Here are some reactions:
That’s how Afghanistan is playing against India, absolutely sold their souls to India. @ICC needs to investigate these games because its not good for cricket.#FixedMatch pic.twitter.com/q9rBlsIita
— ATIF (@ATIF3D) September 8, 2022
