Ajla Tomljanovic defeats Liudmila Samsonova to reach US Open quarterfinals

Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday to advance to the US Open quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old will now take on either Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

Earlier in the day, she had eliminated tennis legend, Serena Williams, from the tournament.

After winning, Tomljanovic commented, “I’m still a bit speechless about the fact that I won.”

After a dramatic first set that lasted one hour and twenty-two minutes, Tomljanovic was put on the road to victory. She held serve at 4-5 down after saving seven set points in a titanic nearly 20-minute tenth game.

In the tiebreaker, she then made another save before winning the set.

“I don’t know that it’s 20 minutes … If I knew it was that long I would probably panic a little bit,” Tomljanovic said of the marathon 10th game.

“I think it was just about staying in the moment. I just try to stay as calm as possible because inside I’m dying.”

Following the lengthy opening set, the second set was much shorter and Tomljanovic wasted no time in securing the victory.

