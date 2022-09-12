Alex Albon taken cared in intensive care after breathing issues

Williams driver Alex Albon experienced breathing issues.

Treated in escalated care following appendix surgery at weekend.

Alex Albon had an operation on Saturday however endured “post-operative anaesthetic complications” and was placed on ventilator.

Thai Albon fell off the ventilator on Sunday morning and is presently back on a general ward in Monza, Italy.

Williams say he ought to get back on Tuesday.

Albon was supplanted by hold driver Nyck de Vries for Sunday’s Italian Fantastic Prix, which was won by Max Verstappen.

A group proclamation read: “Further to Alex Albon’s determination of a ruptured appendix on the morning of Saturday 10 September, he was confessed to medical clinic for therapy. He went through fruitful medical procedure on Saturday noon.

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning.”

Williams said Albon’s “full focus is on recovery and preparation” for the Singapore GP on 30 September.

