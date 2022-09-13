Alexander Zverev return delayed due to new injury

Alexander Zverev’s return of the court could be delayed by months.

The German said he has experienced a bone edema issue, which.

Forced him to pull out from the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week.

Alexander Zverev has not played since June in the wake of going through a medical procedure to fix damaged ankle ligaments.

Following an injury he suffered during his French Open semi-finals against Rafa Nadal.

The world number five had been included for Germany’s squad for the group matches yet was subsequently replaced by Yannick Hanfmann.

“I am very disappointed to miss out on playing this week,” Alexander Zverev told the Davis Cup website on Monday. “It was a massive goal for me to play here because it is my hometown … but there is nothing I can do about it.

“I have a bone edema issue which causes me quite a lot of pain. I don’t know if it happened yesterday or not but yesterday in practice with Oscar (Otte) it got to the point where I couldn’t run or walk anymore.

“I subsequently found out that it was a bone edema, which means I won’t be able to participate here and it is not a question of days, it is more a question of weeks or most likely even months.”

Zverev reached a career-high ranking of world number two in June.

