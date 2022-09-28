Alireza Noei: Makhachev not capable to handle Brazilian fighter

The Brazilian has been working closely with Iranian wrestling coach Noei.

Prepare for his opponent, and Noei is unsure how the Russian will defeat Oliveira.

Alireza Noei, Charles Oliveira’s coach, stated that despite Islam Makhachev’s wrestling abilities, wont be able to defeat the Brazilian.

Advertisement

In their impending UFC title match.

Oliveira has been working closely with Iranian wrestling coach Noei to prepare for Makhachev, and Noei is unsure how the Russian will defeat his opponent.

“I tried a lot [to takedown] Charles but with him, you can’t. I’ll tell you now, you can’t stabilise him on the ground,” Noei told Brazilian outlet PVT.

“I think that in this fight, Charles won’t fall. Islam won’t be able to take Charles down, but if he does, from underneath he’s very secure. He’ll either stay underneath to catch him or he’ll just be able to get up and keep it standing.

“Charles is a guy that learns a lot easier than other fighters. We’ve already trained a little of Islam’s wrestling because Islam is left-handed. So you know that his left side is stronger, left hand, left leg,” he explained.

Makhachev, who has won all four of his UFC fights via technical knockout, believes he will wear Oliveira down in the second round before knocking him out in the third. Oliveira was embarrassed by remarks made by his opponent and teammates during the build-up to their fight, and he feels their arrogance will come back to haunt them.

Advertisement

Also Read Bowlers helped Pakistan secured victory in the 5th T20 Pakistan beat England by five runs in the fifth Twenty20 international. Hosts... Advertisement Advertisement