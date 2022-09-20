Andy Murray hoping to play Davis cup again

Andy Murray of Great Britain defeated Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4.

Murray admitted to feeling “a little nostalgic” about the possibility that this would.

His final appearance in the Davis Cup, the 35-year-old is currently ranked 43rd.

Advertisement

Andy Murray admitted to feeling “a little nostalgic” about the possibility that this would be his final appearance in the Davis Cup.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion added that he wants to be selected again.

Following Sunday’s defeats by the United States and the Netherlands, Andy Murray of Great Britain defeated Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4.

The 35-year-old, who in 2015 helped Britain win their first Davis Cup championship in 79 years, has since battled to recapture top form and is currently ranked 43rd in the world.

In the closing seconds of Sunday’s game in front of his Glasgow home fans, Murray claimed to have been emotional.

“I only thought about it at about 5-2 today, to be honest, in the second set,” Murray told reporters when asked whether he thought it could be his last Davis Cup match.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t thinking about it before the weekend or during any of the doubles matches or anything … I lost my focus a bit and felt a little bit emotional about that.”

The battle for spots in the team, according to the former world number one, would make it challenging to play for Britain once more.

“It’s obviously not going to be easy with the players that we have… Then obviously don’t know which way the captain will go with the doubles after the results here, as well,” Murray said.

“Don’t know what the future holds … But if I’m selected, yeah, I’ll definitely be involved,” he added.

Advertisement Also Read Cameron Smith demands an end to point system after the LIV victory LIV Golf applied for recognition in golf's world rankings in July. Saudi-backed... Advertisement